Man docked for allegedly misappropriating aunt’s $2,000

A 22-year-old man, Emmanuel Okorie was docked in an Upper Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, for allegedly misappropriating his aunt’s 2000 dollars.

The police charged Okorie of Kubwa, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant, Angela Okonkwo reported the matter at Kubwa Police Station on Oct.2.

Olanipekun said the defendant was saddled with the duty to run errands for his sick aunt, Okonkwo and entrusted with money and household items.

Olanipekun said the defendant was entrusted with 2000 US dollars by Okonkwo for him to convert to naira equivalent for her but he converted and misappropriated same to his use.

The prosecution counsel said during police investigations, N35, 000 was recovered from the defendant and further investigations revealed that he had earlier converted N100,000 meant for Okonkwo to his use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 309 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The defence counsel, Joequine Thompson, cited Section 36(5) of the 1999 constitution, urging the court to grant bail in d most liberal terms, saying he would not jump bail.

Thompson said that the defendant would not interfere with police investigations if granted bail, adding that he has sickle cell anemia.

The Judge, Mr Abdullahi Jibril admitted the defendant to bail with a bond of N500, 000 cash and one reasonable surety in like sum.

Jibril ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present means of identification.

He however adjourned the case until Nov. 5 for hearing.(NAN)

