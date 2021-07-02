Man docked for allegedly knocking out trader’s tooth

A 33-year-old man, Abioye Jubril, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, for allegedly knocking out a trader’s tooth.

The police charged Jubril, whose address was not provided, with assault.

The prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at about 4 p.m. in Mesan road, Iju area, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant assaulted the complainant, Mark Ugwuka when a fight broke out between the two.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 338(1) of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of Ogun,2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrat A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

Adeyemi adjourned the case until July 7 for definite hearing.(NAN)

