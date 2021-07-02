Man docked for allegedly knocking out trader’s tooth

A 33-year-old man, Abioye Jubril, on Friday appeared in a Magistrates’ in Ota, , for allegedly knocking a trader’s tooth.

The police charged Jubril, whose address was not provided, with assault.

The prosecution counsel, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the defendant committed the on June 26 at about 4 p.m. in Mesan road, Iju area, Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant assaulted the complainant, Mark Ugwuka when a fight broke between the two.

The , he said, contravened  the provisions of Section 338(1) of the Criminal Code,Vol.1,Laws of ,2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the .

Magistrat A.O. Adeyemi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Government.

Adeyemi adjourned the until July 7 for definite hearing.(NAN)

