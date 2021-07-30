Man docked for allegedly hacking into trader’s account

 A 24-year-old man, Uwakwe Ifeanyi , on appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly hacking into the back account a trader and stealing N5.4million.The police Uwakwe, whose address was not given with conspiracy, conversion, obtaining under false pretence and fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP O. Essien told the court that Uwakwe and others, at large, between April  25 and May 10, at Dugbe area, ,  hacked into the account   Hafiz Oduola and transferred N5.4million.

The , the prosecution said, contravened Section 383 and is punishable under sections 390 (9) , 419, 484 and 516 the Criminal Code 2000.The defendant , however, pleaded not guilty the .

Chief Magistrate O. O. Ogunkanmi admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N750, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Ogunkanmi  ordered that the sureties must be a landed property owner.The magistrate adjourned the matter Sept .20, for trial. (NAN)

