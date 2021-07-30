Man docked for allegedly hacking into trader’s account

A 24-year-old man, Uwakwe Ifeanyi , on Friday appeared in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court for allegedly hacking into the back account of a trader and stealing N5.4million.The police charged Uwakwe, whose address was not given with conspiracy, conversion, obtaining under false pretence and fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP O. Essien told the court that Uwakwe and others, at large, between April 25 and May 10, at Dugbe area, Ibadan, hacked into the bank account of Hafiz Oduola and transferred N5.4million.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened Section 383 and is punishable under sections 390 (9) , 419, 484 and 516 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.The defendant , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate O. O. Ogunkanmi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N750, 000 with two sureties in like sum.Ogunkanmi ordered that the sureties must be a landed property owner.The magistrate adjourned the matter until Sept .20, for trial. (NAN)

