Man docked for allegedly destroying 300,000 pieces of watermelon

August 23, 2021



A 35-year- man, Abubarkar Usman, Monday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly destroying 300,000 pieces watermelon worth N1.5 million.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence Aug 4,  around 7.22 p.m. at the Toll Gate Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant maliciously damaged 300,000 pieces watermelon valued N1.5 million, property Asiru Bako.

He added that the defendant deliberately refused to transport the watermelon to Lagos State as agreed upon, knowing full well that the fruit was perishable goods.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions Section 451 the Criminal Code, Laws Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Leke Dada, applied for bail for his client in the most Liberal terms.

A. I. Oyebadejo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N250,000 two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit means.

The adjourned the matteruntil Aug 30, for hearing.(NAN)

