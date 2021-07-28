Man docked for allegedly defrauding microfinance bank of N1million

A 32-year-old man, Olaniyan Faromoju, alleged to have obtained N1 million by false pretext from a micro finance bank, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge of obtaining under false pretenses.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 30, 2018, at No. 22, Berkeley St., off King George Road, Onikan, Lagos.

He alleged that Faromoju had approached the bank for a loan of N1million to pay within a stipulated time, but had defaulted and till date has refused to pay up.

Momah said that after several notices of demand by the bank, the defendant later presented a cheque to the bank, which was dishonored for lack of funds in the payees account.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened Section 321(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties

She thereafter adjourned the mattet until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)

