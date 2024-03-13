Man docked for allegedly defrauding friend of N4.7m

A 42-year-old man, Usman Yusuf, was on Wednesday arranged before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding his friend of N4.7 million.

Yusuf, whose address was not provided, is facing charges boarding on fraud and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in October 2023 in Kaduna.

Leo alleged that the defendant collected N4.7 million from the complainant, Adamu Salihu, with intent to defraud him.

He said that the defendant promised to invest the sum in buying and selling sharp sand for the complainant.

The prosecutor explained that the defendant, however converted the money into his personal use.

Leo added that the offences violated the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until April 30, for hearing. (NAN)

By Patience Yakubu