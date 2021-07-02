Man docked for allegedly defrauding accommodation seeker

 A 52-year-old ,Taiwo , Friday appeared in a Surulere Magistrates’ Court, , for allegedly defrauding an seeker of N300,000.

The police charged , who resides in Surulere Area of , conspiracy, fraud and theft.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution Counsel, Insp Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence April 25, at Folarin Street, Lawanson, .

Okoliko said that the defendant collected the N100, 000 from the complainant Oyinkansola Sonu to secure an apartment, but failed to so.

All efforts by the complainant to get his money, failed.

He said the offence contravened  the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 two sureties in like sum.

Adeyemi-Ajayi ordered that the sureties be  blood relations of the defendant and be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until July 22 for mention. (NAN)

