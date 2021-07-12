Man docked for allegedly damaging generator worth N3.3m

A 52-year-old man, Olise Sunday, on Monday appeared in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly over alleged damaging a generator set worth N3.3m.Sunday, whose address was mt given, is charged with two counts of malicious damage and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okouimose, said that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 17, 2020 at about 2.30pm, in Morogbo area of Badagry, Lagos.Okouimose said that the defendant malicious damaged one Lister Generator valued at N3.3m, the property of Cletus Odabi, the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a beach of public peace by using his tools to destroy the generator.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.Chief Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.Hotepo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.The chief magistrate adjourned the case untill Aug. 19, for further hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...