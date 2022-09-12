Man docked for allegedly damaging 4 containers worth N8m

By Raji Rasak

A 50-year-old man, Vincent Aniaga, was on Monday docked in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging four containers worth N8million.Aniaga, whose address was ot provided, is charged with malicious damage and undermining Court proceedings.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.3, at about 2:10p.m at Aspamda market, Trade Fair Complex area of Lagos.Okuiomose said that the defendant maliciously damaged four containers worth N8, million belonging to Mr Ugochukwu Okorie, the complainant.He said that the defendant also undermined court proceedings holding in the High Court of Lagos in Ikeja Division with Ref number 206502022/ADR/2017/2022 and went ahead to commit an unlawful act by damaging the containers.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 339 and 104 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted him to bail in the sum of N2,000,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adefioye adjourned the case until Oct.6, for mention. (NAN)

