Man docked for allegedly biting off policeman’s index finger

A 29-year-old man, Samuel Jacob, was on Tuesday docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly biting off the index finger of Sgt Musa Hassan.

The police charged Jacob, whose address was not provided, with assault and inflicting wound.The Prosecution Counsel, ASP.

Clement Okuiomose told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct.3, at about 11:30a.m at Oloko, Badagry area of Lagos.Okuiomose the defendant also poured fuel on Sgt Hassan while performing his lawful duty.The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 246 and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adefioye adjourned the case until Nov.11 for mention. (NAN)

