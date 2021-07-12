Man docked for allegedly beating up trader over cigarette change

A 25-year-old man, Suleman Abubakar, on Monday appeared in an Upper Area Court Zuba Abuja, for allegedly beating up a trader over cigarette change.

The police charged Abubakar, who resides in Suleja Niger State, with causing grievous hurt.

The prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant Sani Umar, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station, Abuja, on July 7.

Ogada told the court that the defendant visited the complainant’s shop on June 29 at about noon and bought cigarettes of N50 and gave him N200.

He that the complainant told the defendant that he had no change and asked the defendant to look for change.

He said that an argument ensued and the defendant attacked the complainant with a cutlass, inflicting serious injuries on him.

Ogada said that the complainant was rushed to Minet hospital for medical treatment.

The prosecutor also told the court that during police investigation the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of his action.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 248 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Gambo Garba, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with a surety in like sum.

He said two of the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until Aug. 5, for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...