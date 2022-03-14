Man docked for allegedly attempting to knock woman unconscious  

By Sandra Umeh

A 29-year-old man, Vincent Amaobi, who allegedly used a a drug-laced handkerchief in order to steal from a woman, was on Monday docked in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Amaobi with attempted theft and attempt to kill.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simeon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 9, at the Peace Estate in Iba town, Ojo, Lagos.

Uche said the defendant entered the complainant, Ms Ngozi Chiandu’s shop and demanded for money but she resisted.

He said that the defendant then brought out a liquid substance which he applied on a handkerchief and attempted to suffocate her.

The prosecution said that the defendant then began ransacking her purse in search of money

The prosecutor told the court that the complainant later regained consciousness and shouted for help.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 230 and 406 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ademola Adesanya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until May 23 for mention (NAN)

