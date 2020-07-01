Man docked for allegedly assaulting police officer

Share the news













A 35-year-old man, Samuel Olatunji, on Wednesday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Olatunji, whose address was not provided, is charged with two counts of assault and causing harm.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 27 at No. 428, Ikorodu road, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant assaulted Const. Kingsley Obareki in the course of discharging his duties.

He also said that Olatunji conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace when he hit him with his fist and caused the officer a swollen eye.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 174(a)(c) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Lagos State government.

The magistrate adjourned until July 15 for trial. (NAN)

