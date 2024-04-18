Man docked for allegedly assaulting LUTH nurse

A 52-year-old man, Ibakpa Mark, was on Thursday docked in a Surulere Chief Magistrates ‘ Court in Lagos, for allegedly slapping a nurse on duty at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Ibakpa who resides at No 45, Erelu Danisa, St, Aguda Surulere, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Ibakpa committed the offence on April 10, at about 1:40 a.m., at Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that while Ibakpa was a patient at the hospital, he assaulted Okekeakpu Ngozi.

He explained that Ibakpa had told the nurse and complainant to set a bed for him in the Intensive Care Unit ICU, but when she refused, the defendant slapped her.

The offence, the prosecutor said, contravened the provisions of Section 170 (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Otitoju, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have their house addresses verified by the court.

The matter was adjourned until May 3 for trial. (NAN)

By Olaitan Idris