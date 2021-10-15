Man docked for alleged Toyota Camry theft

October 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A 36-year-old man, Onuche Ikwuanya, who stole a Toyota Camry, a stereo and four alloy rims, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, conspiracy and theft, contrary to Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, submitted  that Ikwuanya and others large committed the offences on Aug. 20, 1.40 p.m. No. 90, Nureni Yusuf St., Kollington Alakuko, Lagos.

Eruada said that the Toyota Camry had the registration number KRD 255 LC, adding that all stolen items worth  N1.8 million.

He told the that the stolen items  belonged to the complainant, Mrs Motunrayo Taiwo.

The prosecutor  alleged that the defendant stole the items where they were kept by the complainant.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides for three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. O. Tanimola, granted the defendant N400, 000 bail two sureties in like sum.

She  adjourned the case until Oct. 29, for mention (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,