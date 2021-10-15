Man docked for alleged Toyota Camry theft

A 36-year-old man, Onuche Ikwuanya, who allegedly stole a Toyota Camry, a car stereo and four alloy rims, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided, with conspiracy and theft, contrary to Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, submitted that Ikwuanya and others at large committed the offences on Aug. 20, at 1.40 p.m. at No. 90, Nureni Yusuf St., Kollington Alakuko, Lagos.

Eruada said that the Toyota Camry had the registration number KRD 255 LC, adding that all stolen items worth N1.8 million.

He told the court that the stolen items belonged to the complainant, Mrs Motunrayo Taiwo.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole the items where they were kept by the complainant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 provides for three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. O. Tanimola, granted the defendant N400, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 29, for mention (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...