Man docked for alleged theft of N5m car

A 41-year-old man, Chidiebere Chukwumezie, who allegedly stole a Toyota Prado SUV worth N5 million, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged the defendant, whose address was not provided with theft, contrary to Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Chukwumezie committed the offence on June 3, at 7a.m at Towobola St., Gbagada, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant stole a Toyota Prado SUV with registration number MUS 136 ET belonging to the complainant, Mr Olumide Oluwayomi.

He said the defendant stole the car where it was parked by the complaint.

The prosecutor said it was discovered that the defendant was the mastermind of the theft; the complainant reported the case to the police and he was arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the defendant N200, 000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until June 30, for hearing. (NAN)

