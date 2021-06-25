Man docked for alleged theft of N5m car

A 41-year- man, Chidiebere Chukwumezie, who allegedly stole a Toyota Prado SUV worth N5 million, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The charged the defendant, whose was not provided with theft, contrary to Sections 287 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that Chukwumezie committed the offence on June 3, at 7a.m at Towobola St., Gbagada, Lagos.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant stole a Toyota Prado SUV with number MUS 136 ET belonging to the , Mr Olumide Oluwayomi.

He said the defendant stole the car where it was parked by the complaint.

The prosecutor said it was discovered that the defendant was the mastermind of the theft; the reported the case to the and he was arrested.

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the Section 287 stipulates three years’ imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr J. A. Adegun, granted the defendant N200, 000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until June 30, for hearing. (NAN)

