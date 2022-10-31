Man docked for alleged theft of 128 litters of fuel

By Talatu Maiwada

A 25-year-old Man Wasiu Lawal, was on Monday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing 128 litters of fuel.

The police charged Lawal who lives in Karmo, Abuja, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, alleged that on Sep. 10, at about 10 a.m, the complainant Oyoyo Joseph of Behind Arab Construction Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station, Abuja.

Nwafoaku alleged that on Aug.16, the defendant with criminal intentions decided to steal 128 litters of fuel at his residence valued at N42, 000 and ran to an unknown location.

He further told the court that the defendant was arrested by the Police at Life Camp, Abuja, adding that during police investigation, Lawal confessed to the crime.

The counsel said all effort made by the police to recover the product or money failed, saying the offence contravened section 288 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until Jan.12, 2023 for hearing. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

