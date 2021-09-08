Man docked for alleged perjury, N500,000 fraud

The in Osun on Wednesday arraigned one Gbadamosi Fatai (35) before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for  alleged perjury and N500,000 fraud against a microfinance bank.


According to the prosecutor,  Insp Elijah Adesina, the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 17, 2017, the High Court Justice Registry on Ajebandele Street, Ile-Ife.

Adesina said that the defendant  swore to an affidavit to confirm ownership a building which did belong to him.

He said that Fatai used the building  as collateral to secure a loan N500,000 from Chrisore Microfinance Bank.

He submitted that the defendant fraudulently obtained the N500,000 loan from the bank.

“He did so under false pretences that he is the owner the building situated Oke-Ogbo Area, Ile-Ife,” Fatai said.

According to him, the affidavit was discovered  to be false representation when the defendant failed to the loan.

Adesina added that  the defendant unlawfully forged a survey plan and sale land agreement executed by one Akeem Adeyera.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 118, 383, 390(9), 419 and 473 the Criminal Code, Laws Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the four-count charge perjury, fraud, illegal conversion and forgery.

Defence counsel, Mr Nicholas Babatunde, applied for his bail,  pledging that he would jump bail.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo granted the defendant bail  in the sum N100,000 with one surety.

Oyebadejo ordered that the surety should swear to an affidavit means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three recent passport-size photographs.

The court adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for substantive hearing.(NAN)

