Man docked for alleged perjury, N500,000 fraud

The police in Osun on Wednesday arraigned one Gbadamosi Fatai (35) before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for alleged perjury and N500,000 fraud against a microfinance bank.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adesina, the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 17, 2017, at the High Court of Justice Registry on Ajebandele Street, Ile-Ife.

Adesina said that the defendant swore to an affidavit to confirm ownership of a building which did not belong to him.

He said that Fatai used the building as collateral to secure a loan of N500,000 from Chrisore Microfinance Bank.

He submitted that the defendant fraudulently obtained the N500,000 loan from the bank.

“He did so under false pretences that he is the owner of the building situated at Oke-Ogbo Area, Ile-Ife,” Fatai said.

According to him, the affidavit was discovered to be false representation when the defendant failed to service the loan.

Adesina added that the defendant unlawfully forged a survey plan and sale of land agreement executed by one Akeem Adeyera.

He said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 118, 383, 390(9), 419 and 473 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of perjury, fraud, illegal conversion and forgery.

Defence counsel, Mr Nicholas Babatunde, applied for his bail, pledging that he would not jump bail.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety.

Oyebadejo ordered that the surety should swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three recent passport-size photographs.

The court adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for substantive hearing.(NAN)

