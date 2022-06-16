Man docked for alleged N9.8m visa fraud

A 65-year-old man, Henry Okonji, on Thursday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N9.8 million from a client on the pretext of procuring a Canadian visa for him.

The police charged Okonji, who resides in Shomolu area of Lagos, with conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, SP Idowu Osungbure, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in 2019 at Yaba area of Lagos.

She said that the complainant, Mr Donatus Okeke, gave the defendant N9.8 million to procure a Canadian visa for him, which he knew he could not deliver.

Osungbure said that the defendant collected the money and diverted it to his personal use, and blocked the complainant’s calls on his cell phone.

He said the offences contravened sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adedayo said the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that the sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, gainfully employed with an affidavit of means and an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until July 27, for mention. (NAN)

