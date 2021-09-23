Man docked for alleged N100,000 fraud

The Police in Osun on Thursday docked one Adegbite Adekunle, 35, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly N100,000 fraud.

Police Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adesina, told the court the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 21, around 5:00 pm at 5, Oke-Opa Area, Ile-Ife.

Adesina said the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit felony, including stealing.

added the defendant fraudulently converted the sum N125,000, property one Kayode Adetunji, to his own use without Adetunji’s consent.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 390(9) and 517 the Criminal Code, Laws Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the -count charge of and fraud.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, applied for the bail the defendant in Liberal term, pledged his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni granted the bail in the sum N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ayeni added the sureties must swear to affidavit means, resides within the court jurisdiction and their houses to be verified by the prosecutor.

stated further the sureties must possess means identification, be gainfully employed as well as produce three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 19 for hearing. (NAN)

