Man docked for alleged forgery knows fate Sept. 1

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday reserved judgement in a case involving one Achie George for alleged conspiracy and forgery until Sept.1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that George had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy and forgery of documents.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case till Sept.1 to enable the court review the final written address.

The counsel to the EFCC, Nnemeka Omewa, prayed the court to prosecute the defendant, adding that the defendant presented a fraudulent cheque with the intent to defraud.

He said that though the defendant did not succeed in his attempt to commit the crime, the counsel urged the court to punish the defendant for forgery.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Paul Okon in his allocutus, prayed the court to dismiss the charges against the defendant. (NAN)

