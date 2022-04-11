Man docked for alleged assault, breach of peace

By Raji Rasak

The police in Lagos State on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old man, Sunday Nwolu in

a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly using a broken bottle to stab Uche Onele.

Nwolu, whose address is unknown, is being arraigned on two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that Nwolu committed the offence on March 20

at about 7.30 p.m at Alafia Bus Stop on Ikoga Zebbe Road, Badagry Area of Lagos.

Okuiomose said that the 26-year-old allegedly assaulted Onele by stabbing him on his neck and caused him bodily harm.

He added that “the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by stabbing the complainant on the neck.

“The complainant reported him at the Police Station and he was arraigned at the Court of law,” he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 172 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

However, Nwolu pleaded not guilty and the Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted him to bail in the sum of N200,000

with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until April 27 for mention. (NAN)

