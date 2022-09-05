Man demands N1.6m from wife in exchange for divorce

By Aisha Gambo/ Asmau Kabir

A 45-year-old man, Yusuf Muhammad on Monday prayed a Sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to order his wife, Murjanatu Nasiru to pay him N1.6million in exchange for divorce.Muhammad made the request following Nasiru’s prayer for divorce by way of redemption(Khul’I).

She had earlier promised to refund the N30,000 he paid as dowry.“I gave her N50,000 as dowry not N30,000 and she made me lose the N35,000 monthly allowance I used to receive from my brothers as a result of ill health.” Since we got married in 2018, My bothers stopped sending me the monthly allowance because I married her.”

Therefore she has to pay me the money before getting the divorce from me”, he said.Nasiru, through her lawyer Mr Abubakar Abdullahi said, there was no prior agreement to pay the defendant any money.“I don’t want to continue with the marriage because I don’t want to disobey God,” she said.

The Judge Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai adjourned the case until Sept. 15 for Nasiru to produce her witnesses in the matter. (NAN)

