Man defiles girl in bush

By Deborah Akpede

The Lagos State Government has called for more mandated reporting in the case of alleged defilement of a 12-year-old girl in the Ikorodu area of the state by one Ife Adekoya.

Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary, Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), who made this known in a statement in Lagos on Friday, said the agency swung into action on receipt of the report.

“The case was immediately incidented at the Imota Family Support Unit Police Station for investigation and was subsequently transferred to the Gender Desk Department of the Lagos State Police Command,” she said.

Vivour-Adeniyi said that the mother of the survivor narrated that on June 16, her neighbor called her to inform her that her 12-year-old daughter had been defiled by a neighbor who lives on the next street.

“The mother of the survivor claimed that she was informed the following day, having just returned from a trip with her husband.

“The mother also alleged that a neighbor alerted her of the incident after engaging the survivor and noticing the suspicious act of the perpetrator, who was spotted with blood stains on his trousers.

“Further questioning by the neighbor revealed that the alleged perpetrator lured the survivor into the bush, closed her mouth, and proceeded to sexually assault her by penetration,” she said.

She further said that the matter was charged to court and the perpetrator was arraigned before Magistrate Amope Layinka on July 26.

“The suspect was arraigned and remanded at Kirikiri Maximum Prison, pending the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) advice, and the matter adjourned to Sept. 19,” she said.

She noted that all forms of abuse, neglect, domestic, and sexual violence were crimes against the state, and that perpetrators would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Vivour-Adeniyi called on residents of the state to break the culture of silence by reporting all forms of abuse through its toll free line 08000-333-333, or visit its office at Novel House, Plot 3, Jobi Fele Way, Alausa, Ikeja. (NAN

