MAN celebrates 50th anniversary, says manufacturing remains backbone of any economy

May 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Industry, Technology 0



Mr Giandomenico Massari, Chairman, Manufacturers Association Nigeria (MAN), Cross River and Akwa Ibom Branch, has said a productive manufacturing sector still remained the catalyst for the growth any country’s economy.


Massari made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, saying revival the manufacturing sector was what Nigeria required to move to the next level.


Speaking the occasion the 50th of the association, the branch chairman said that attention and from the government in terms of policies was necessary to speed up industrialization of the economy.


According to him, although the association is celebrating its 50 years of existence in the country, manufacturing in Nigeria is not yet where it ought to .

“We are still striving to get attention and from the government in terms of policies that will favourable to manufacturing in the country and enable move to the next level.

“The government and every citizen of Nigeria need to know that it is manufacturing that can help create jobs, enhance the capacity of Nigerians and bring a lot of benefits vital to the economy of the nation, ” he said.

Massari also appealed to Nigerians to have a change of mindset and start patronising its locally manufactured goods, many of which were of very good quality.

In his remarks, the Secretary of the association, Mr Klinton Offiong said it had faced peculiar challenges in both states, which were surmountable only if the government intervened.

According to Offiong, government pay more attention to the manufacturers and assist them because they help in absorbing a large number of the unemployed in society.

“Government at all levels make the operating environment comfortable for manufacturers by ensuing that there is a harmonised tax system where every tax payer knows what he has to pay annually and not suffer multiple taxation.

“Also the road linking Cross River and Akwa Ibom is in a very terrible state and a lot of losses are incurred by manufacturers daily, account of the deplorable state of that road. We need government assistance there too,” he said.

Mr Osidipe Oluwasegun, Director Research and Advocacy , MAN, said poor electricity, congestion of the ports and inability to access Forex as and when due had been some of the major challenges for manufacturers in Nigeria.

Oluwasegun said that all the challenges put together affect the capacity utilisation of any manufacturer, making manufacturing more difficult.

According to him, the resilience of its members in spite of the challenging economic climate in the country was laudable.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,