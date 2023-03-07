Man captured on CCTV stealing recharge cards, cash, jailed 2 years

By Sandra Umeh

An Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 28-year-old man Okanchiku Nwafor, to two years imprisonment for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr L J K Layeni, sentenced Nwafor after he pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy, stealing and unlawful possession.

Layeni sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment on count one and two years each on counts two and three, but held that the sentence should run concurrently.

He said that the convict should serve his term without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 2o at Alaba International Market, Lagos.

Uche said that the defendant stole recharge cards worth N90,000 and N40,000 cash from the complainant, Mrs Pauline Onyekachukwu.

He said that the complainant raised alarm after the items were stolen and the CCTV footage at the market was viewed and it showed the defendant in the act.

He told the court that having seen the footage, fellow traders at the market mounted surveillance and kept watch to fish out the culprit.

“On Feb. 21, the defendant returned to the market, but ran out of luck as he was arrested and taken to Ojo police station,” he said.

He said that further search on the defendant, revealed that he had other stolen items including; one Zenith Bank debit card, one Opay debit card, an International passport No: A12556691, and a Prime Alliance Hospital card, all belonging to one Aminu Naziru Musa

The prosecutor also tendered in evidence, the statement of the defendant as well as that of the nominal complainant both dated Feb. 21.

The court admitted the statements as well as the international passport and ATM cards and marked them exhibits P1, P2, P3 and P4 respectively.

After admitting the evidence, the court asked the defendant if the facts stated were correct and he confirmed same.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence contravened Sections 287, 329, and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)