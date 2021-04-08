Man burns ex-lover, 2 children to death in Ibadan

 A man, identified as Ahmed Saka, has ablaze the room of his ex-lover, Mutiat Oladele, in Ibadan, leading to the death of the woman and her two children.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened on night at Shogoye, Idi-Arere area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that Mutiat and Saka, had been lovers before the woman broke up the relationship.

Saka had allegedly threatened to end his life and that of Mutiat for the relationship him and later carried out the act at midnight.

NAN further gathered that three other children also sustained varying degree of injury as a result of the fire.

The children are currently receiving treatment at Anglican Diocese Hospital, Molete.

The man later died in the aftermath of the arson.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident on Thursday telephone interview NAN.

“They are concubine; the man went to the house of his ex-lover ablaze because the woman said she was no longer interested in the relationship.

“The woman and her two children died as a result of the incident.

“The man that the house ablaze died later three other children sustain injury and are being treated at the hospital.

Fadeyi said that further was going on the matter. (NAN)

