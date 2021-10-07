Man Bags Two Years for Stealing N883, 062

The Benin Zonal Command the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, on Wednesday October 6, 2021 secured the convictions one Akanimoh Ukoh Victor for offences bordering on stealing.

The charge against him reads: “ you Akanimoh Ukoh Victor on the 23rd day December, 2019 in Benin, Edo State within the jurisdiction this Honourable Court did steal the sum Eight Hundred and Eighty-three Thousand Sixty-two Naira only (N883,062.00) by fraudulently redirecting transfer of the said sum UBA Account No. 2136993283 operated by you and thereby committed an offence contrary Section 383 of the Bendel State Criminal Code Law,  1976 (As applicable in Edo State) and punishable under Section 390 of the same Law.”



Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty the charge.
 In view his plea, the prosecution counsel, Immaculate Elodi prayed the court convict and sentence the defendant.

Justice Efe Ikponwonba convicted and sentenced the defendant two years imprisonment or a fine N200, 000.

 The convict is also restitute his victim the sum N300, 000, being part the money stolen. He is undertake in writing of good behavior..

