Man Bags Two Years for Stealing N883, 062

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, on Wednesday October 6, 2021 secured the convictions of one Akanimoh Ukoh Victor for offences bordering on stealing.

The charge against him reads: “That you Akanimoh Ukoh Victor on the 23rd day of December, 2019 in Benin, Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did steal the sum of Eight Hundred and Eighty-three Thousand Sixty-two Naira only (N883,062.00) by fraudulently redirecting transfer of the said sum to UBA Account No. 2136993283 operated by you and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 of the Bendel State Criminal Code Law, 1976 (As applicable in Edo State) and punishable under Section 390 of the same Law.”





Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Immaculate Elodi prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant.

Justice Efe Ikponwonba convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment or a fine of N200, 000.

The convict is also to restitute his victim of the sum of N300, 000, being part of the money stolen. He is to undertake in writing to be of good behavior..

