Man Bags Six Months Jail Term For Love Scam in Kaduna

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna, today, October 20, 2021 sentenced of one Mesheal Luka to six months imprisonment following his conviction on a two count amended charge of cybercrime and other internet-related fraud brought against him by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The defendant variously posed as an American citizen and induced his victims to send him money while pretending to be in romantic relationship with them

Count one of the charge reads: |”that you, Mesheal Luka, (M) between January and August, 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did pretend to be one Mesheal ( a woman) based in America when you knew you were not and in such assumed character cheated one Samuel of the sum of $100(One Hundred USD) when you claimed that you were in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code of 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

The second count amended charge reads: that you, Mesheal Luka, (M) between January and August, 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did pretend to be one Jessica (a woman) based in America when you knew you were not and in such assumed character cheated one James Partridge of the sum of €30.00(Thirty Euros), when you claimed that you were in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017 and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

He pleaded guilty to the amended charges when they were read to him

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, M.A Jamil urged the court to convict him with the terms of a plea bargain agreement between the parties as the judgment of court.

However, the defence counsel, Usman Idris prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant has shown remorse and promised never to engage in any act of criminality again.

Justice Khobo consequently convicted and sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment and ordered him to restitute the sum of $50.00(Fifty dollars) to his victims: Samuel and James Partridge; American citizens through the United States Embassy, Nigeria.

The defendant is also to forfeit one Infinix smart 5 phone and the sum of N48,720.89 to the Federal Government.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...