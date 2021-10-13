Man Bags Six Months for $900USD Love Scam in Kaduna

October 13, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Crimes Commission, EFCC, today  October 12, 2021  secured the conviction and sentencing of  one Abdulquadri before Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on of cheating impersonation.

The defendant who allegedly defrauds his victims professing love to them using the false name of Leo Jin Young, a United citizen, on the Hangout App, earned a cumulative sum of $900 USD before he was arrested the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, working through verified intelligence.

The one count charge reads: ” That you, Abdulquadri Abdulrasheed  “m” between the months of April and September, 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court pretended to be one Leo Jin Young, a British citizen residing in United Kingdom (UK) on Hangout which you created and in such, assumed character, obtained the total sum of $900(Nine Hundred Untied States of America Dollars) Kira Hendley and unsuspecting persons and you thereby committed cheating impersonation, an contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law, 2017 of Kaduna State and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law”.

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him. 

Khobo, consequently convicted and sentenced the defendant to a term of six months imprisonment without an option of fine. He is also to undertake to engage in any cybercrime again.

He is also to forfeit the sum of $900 (Nine Hundred United States Dollars) to the Federal Government of Nigeria, being proceeds of crime.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,