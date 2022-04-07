Man bags one year in prison for N5.3m land fraud

By Patience Yakubu

Justice M.T.M. Aliyu of the Kaduna High Court on Thursday sentenced one Garba Nasir to one year in prison for N5.3 million land fraud.

Nasir was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, for breach of trust and fraud.

The EFCC said the convict, sometime in Oct. 2020, fraudulently obtained the sum of N5.3 million from one Isah Mustapha, for two plots of land at Badarawa, Kaduna, which he had already sold to another person.

Justice Aliyu held that the EFCC had established its case against the convict beyond reasonable doubt and convicted him as charged.

The judge, however, gave him an option of N200, 000 fine if he restitute the sum of N5.3 million to Mustapha.

Aliyu ordered that on the event that the convict failed to restitute the complainant, he shall serve additional one year prison term.

Aliyu warned the convict to desist from the act of crime.

He also ordered him to write an undertaking to be of good behaviour after serving the jail term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the convict was arraigned on Feb. 23, 2021, he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The EFCC Prosecutor, P. C. Onyeneho, in the course of the trial, called three witnesses and presented several exhibits to prove the case against the convict. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

