Man bags four years imprisonment for N20m fraud

Justice Hannatu Balogun of the Kaduna High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Ali Lado to four years confinement in a correctional centre for committing fraud to the tune of N20million.

Lado was charged with the crime by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge sentenced Lado after he had pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency.

Justice Balogun, however, gave the convict an option of N3 million fine and warned him to desist from criminality.

She further ordered him to pay N20 million as restitution to the complainant, Ahmed Danladi, and said that failure to do so he would serve three years jail term.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, E.K. Garba, said the defendant was arrested by the commission following a petition by the complainant.

Garba said the defendant diverted the sum of N20 million he got from auction of cars the complainant gave to him.

He said that the defendant committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. (NAN)

