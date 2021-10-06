Man Bags Four Years for N3m Fraud

Justice Musa Mustapha of the State High Court sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State, has convicted and sentenced one Abdullahi Adamu to four years imprisonment for a N3, 000,000.00 (Three Million Naira) fraud.

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC arraigned the convict on August 27, 2021 on a one-count charge that bordered on criminal breach of trust.

The convict swindled his victim, Alhaji Iliyasu Salisu Mohammed on the pretext of supplying ‘iron scrap’ worth N3m.

The charge reads, ‘‘That you Abdulllahi Adamu (aka Kawu) sometime in November 2018, at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with dominion over certain properties to wit: N3, 000, 000.00 (Three Million Naira) by Alhaji Iliyasu Salisu Mohammed via his Zenith Bank Account number 2004960436 into your account number 0049079923 domiciled in Diamond Bank for the supply of Iron Scrap from Dutse, Jigawa State, did dishonestly misappropriated the entire sum of N3, 000, 000.00 (Three Million Naira) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Act Cap. 102 Laws of the Borno State of Nigeria and Punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.’’

He however pleaded not ‘guilty’ to the charge preferred against him.

In the course of trial, prosecution counsel Mukhtar Ali Ahmed called three witnesses and tendered material evidence to prove its case.

Justice Mustapha, in his judgment found Adamu guilty of the offence as charged and sentenced him to four years imprisonment. The sentence shall run concurrently.

Justice Mustapha further ordered the convict to pay N3 Million to the victim in restitution. In default, ‘‘he shall serve six years jail term’’.

The judge however gave the convict an option of N50, 000.00 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.

