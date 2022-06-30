Man bags 7-month jail term, 12 strokes of cane for causing hurt

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, sentenced a 28-year-old man, Kabiru Aliyu, to seven months imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for causing hurt.

Aliyu, a resident of Gama Quarters, Kano, was convicted on two-count charge, bordering on trespass and causing hurt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Mr Aminu Dandago, told the court that one Rumanatu Sani, of same address, reported the matter at Gama Police Division, Kano, on June 20.

Dandago said that on the same date, at about 3.00 p.m., the defendant criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house, situated at Gama Quarters, Kano, because she had a misunderstanding with his sister.

“The defendant, in the process, started beating the complainant as a result of which she sustained injury on her lips, while her two-year-old son got injured in his head,” he said.

Dandago said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 246 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar then sentenced the defendant to 12 strokes of the cane and seven months, with hard labour, in a correctional centre, without an option of fine. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

