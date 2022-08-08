Man bags 6 months jail term for fraud

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced a middle aged man, Yusuf Olawale, to six months imprisonment for possession of fraudulent documents.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in sentencing the convict, however, gave him an option to pay N150,000 fine.

Delivering the judgment, Taiwo held thus: “I have considered the plea of the defence counsel and sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment or a fine of N150,000.

“The defendant is to restitute the sum of N200,000 and forfeit iPhoneX and iPhone 6plus to the Federal Government,” the judge ruled.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC), counsel, Mr Nnaemeka Omewa, had on July 22, arraigned Olawale over possession of fraudulent chats in pretext to defrauding his victims.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Korede Oyedele, in his plea, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Oyedele said that the defendant was a first-time offender, was remorseful and had exhibited good conduct since his arrest on April 29.

Oyedele argued that his client had a whole life ahead of him and pleaded for mercy from the court.

Olawale was arraigned on a charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence contrary to section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

