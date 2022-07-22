Man bags 5 years in prison for stealing valuables worth N1.9m

By Joy Akinsanya

An Abeokuta  Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 30-year old man,  Olayemi Cole, to five years  imprisonment  for stealing valuable items worth N1.9 millionThe Magistrate, Mrs I.O Abudu, in her judgment, said that the prosecution proved its case  beyond reasonable doubts.

She said that Cole was guilty as charged and  convicted him to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.Cole, who resided at Sokori Ogbe area of Abeokuta, had  pleaded not  guilty to the six count charge of burglary and stealing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the convict committed the offences on  June 11at  4:00 a.m. at Sokori area of Abeokuta .Olu-Balogun said that the convict burgled a welding shop and carted away  three welding machines, grinding machine, one diesel generator, hammer, table vice, all valued N1.5millionHe said the convict also demaged the iron container  where the items were kept. all belonging to Mr olusegun Akinleye.

The prosecutor also told the court that convict  also burgled the shop of one Mr Sunday Ogunbayo on Nov. 23, 2021.He said that the convict stole 10 refrigerator compressors, six sterilisers and some pipes all valued at N400,000.Olu-Balogun said that the offences  contravened   Sections 413, 390 and 451 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.(NAN)