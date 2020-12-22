Man bags 4 years in  jail for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Uchenna Unachukwu, to four years imprisonment for trafficking in 21.7kg of hemp.
Justice Ayokunle Faji sentenced Unachukwu who pleaded guilty to a count charge of drug trafficking.
Faji held that the sentence should start from the date of the convict’s arrest.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, told the court that Unachukwu committed the offence on July 9 at Iddo Motor Park in Lagos State.
Aernan said that the defendant was arrested on a tip-off.
He tendered some documents in evidence.
The documents include Unachukwu’s written statement, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of hemp.
The court admitted and marked them as exhibits.
Aernan then urged the court to convict and sentence Unachukwu based on his plea and evidence by prosecution.
The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that trafficking in hemp contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004. (NAN)
Leave a Reply