Man bags 3 years confinement in correctional centre for burglary

By Joy Akinsanya

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced one Kehinde Akinpelu to three years in a correctional centre for house breaking and attempting to steal.

Akinpelu, 23, whose address was not provided, pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of burglary with intent to commit felony.

Magistrate Olajumoke Somefun said that the pieces of evidence presented in court had proven beyond reasonable doubts that the convict was guilty as charged.

Somefun in her judgment sentenced Akinpelu to three years confinement in a correctional centre, without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Olakunle Shonibare. told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 10 at Oluwo Ayelare Street, Abiola Way, Abeokuta.

Shonibare stated that convict burgled and entered into the apartment of one Kudirat Kehinde through the window with the intent to steal her property.

He told the court that Kehinde on was returning home from work heard a strange sound from her apartment and on getting there saw the convict searching her apartment and looking for items to steal.

“Immediately the convict sighted the complainant, he tried to escape through the fence but was caught by some neighbours around who heard her shouting,“ Shonibare said.

He told the court that the offence contravened Section 411 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ogun, 2006. (NAN)

