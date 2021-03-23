The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State, on Tuesday sentenced one David Francis to three months imprisonment for impersonation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, charged Francis with the offence of impersonation.

Justice Peter Mallong sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty, having entered a plea bargain agreement with the EFCC.

Mallong, who did not give the convict an option of fine, ordered him to forfeit one Vivo 1906 phone to the Federal Government.

He said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others, and warned the convict not to indulge in any act of criminality in the future.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, E.K. Garba, told the court that the convict in a classic love scam, presented himself as a white woman named Juan Leonard, to one Frank Mark, an American man he claimed to be in love with.

Garba said the convict was caught before he could defraud the complainant of his money and other valuables.

He stated that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 22(2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act 2015.(NAN)

