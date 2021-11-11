Man Bags 2 Year Jail Term for N200m Scam in Kano

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today November 10, 2021 secured the conviction of one Benjamin Musa before Sanusi Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court on a two count charge of receiving stolen property.

The convict fraudulently received a sum of N200, 000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) out of the N1,113,000,000 (One Billion, One Hundred and Thirteen Million Naira) which was stolen from the bank account of Kafin Kafin Limited through the account of Deborah Yakshak and one Ruth James whom he asked to open an account in order to benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria empowerment programme.

Count one of the charge read, “that you Benjamin Musa on or about the 25th of June, 2021 in Kano, within the jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court, dishonestly received stolen property to wit: the sum of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira only) through the bank account of one Deborah Yakshak John domiciled in Zenith Bank with account number 2255245539 which belong to Kafin Kafin Limited knowing same to be stolen property and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 317 of the Penal Code”.

Upon arraignment, the convict pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge.

Counsel for the prosecution Musa Isah then asked the court for a trial date.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to November 10, 2021 for commencement of trial.

At the resumed hearing of the matter today, the convict dramatically changed his plea from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’.

In view of his new plea, counsel for the prosecution, Musa Isah asked the court to convict him accordingly. The defendant’s counsel, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the defendant.

After listening to the prayers of both counsel, Justice Ma’aji convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment on each of the two counts. The sentence is however to run concurrently.

The court also ordered for the restitution the sum of N200, 000,000 (Two Hundred Million Naira) found in the accounts of Deborah and Ruth to the nominal complaint.

