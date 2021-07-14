Man bags 2 months imprisonment for stealing phone in Mosque

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, on Wednesday sentenced a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, 27, to two months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone from a Mosque.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, however, gave the convict an option of N10, 000 fine and ordered him to return the phone to the owner.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court that on July 10, Manir Usman of Club 69 Garage, Kaduna, reported the case at the Magajin Gari Police division.

Ibrahim said that on July 8, at about 3.44 p.m., Usman went to 69 Club Garage Mosque to pray and afterward decided to take a nap.

When he woke up, the police said, his techo mobile phone worth N35, 000that was in his pocket was stolen.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant, Abubakar, confessed committing the crime and the phone and sim card were recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...