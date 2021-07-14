Man bags 2 months imprisonment for stealing phone in Mosque

A Sharia Court sitting Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, sentenced a businessman, Aliyu , 27, months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone from a Mosque.

The judge, Murtala Nasir, however, gave the convict an option of N10, 000 fine and ordered him return the phone the owner.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Aliyu Ibrahim, told the court on July 10, Manir Usman of Club 69 Garage, Kaduna, reported the case at the Magajin Gari Police division.

Ibrahim said on July 8, at about 3.44 p.m., Usman went 69 Club Garage Mosque pray and afterward decided take a nap.

When he woke up, the police said, his techo phone worth N35, 000 was his pocket was stolen.

He said that during police investigation, the defendant, , confessed committing the crime and the phone and sim card were recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 271 of the Kaduna State Penal Code. (NAN) 

