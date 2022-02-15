Man Bags 18 Months Imprisonment for Love Scam in Ilorin

Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court Ilorin on Monday, February 14, 2022 convicted and sentenced a 25 year- Olaleye Olumide Paul from Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State to 18months imprisonment over offences bordering on internet fraud.

Olaleye was one of the suspects arrested at Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on October 26, 2021 following actionable intelligence about activities of persons suspected to be fraudsters by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Count two of the charge against him reads:

“That you, Olaleye Olumide Paul, sometime 2019 at Ogbomosho within the jurisdiction of the Federal High fraudulently impersonated one Roven Riley via Gmail account [email protected] with intention to obtain $154.82 (One Hundred and Fifty Four United States Dollars) and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 22(3) (b) of the Cybercrime ( Prevention) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 22(3)(d) of the same Act.’’

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendants and 6 from him at the point of arrest, and were admitted evidence.

Ola, thereafter urged the to consider the plea of the defendant and exhibits tendered to hold that the had established a prima-facie case against the defendant.

his judement, Justice Sani found the defendant guilty of the three counts preferred against him.

The judge sentenced him to six months imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently with option of fine of N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only) on each count.

The also ordered the forfeiture of the 6 from the convict at the point of arrest to the Federal Government. He is to restitute $504 (Five Hundred and Four United States Dollars) to the victims. 

