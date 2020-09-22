Man bags 14-year jail term for raping 20-year-old

) A Kano State High Court on Tuesday sentenced one Suleiman Auwal to a 14-year jail term for raping a 20-year-old woman.

The court convicted Auwal on a two-count charge of conspiracy and rape.

Justice Dije Aboki found Auwal guilty as charged, and sentenced him to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Healso ordered the convict to pay N200,000 fine and additional N250,000 as compensation to his victim.

The court, however, discharged and acquitted the second defendant, Saifullahi Haruna, on the grounds that there were insufficient evidence to provs the allegation against him.