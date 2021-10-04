Man bags 12 years imprisonment for raping 17-year-old girl

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday sentenced one Kabiru Oriyomi, 43, to 12 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl

The convict, a resident of Mai-Angwa, Zone 7, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, was prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter had been on since May 15, 2018 following series of adjournment.

The victim, the court was told, resides with the convict’s family.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that he had listened to the argument of the defence and prosecuting counsel, but the court must exercise its discretion in the matter.

Halilu said the discretion must be done judiciously.

“The world is changing, but unfortunately sexual assault has continued to happen every day.

“Victims of rape, sexual assault and other related offences are left to wonder why their worth and privacy will be violated and taken away.

“The past is written on the body of the rape victims; they carry it every single day.

The past sometimes feels like it might kill them, but indeed, it is a burden that is very heavy,” he said.

Justice Halilu, therefore, sentenced the convict to 12 years imprisonment without an option of fine. (NAN)

