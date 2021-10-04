Man bags 12 years imprisonment for raping 17-year-old girl

October 4, 2021



An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on Monday sentenced one Kabiru Oriyomi, 43, 12 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old girl

The convict, a resident Mai-Angwa, Zone 7, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, was prosecuted by the National Agency for the Prohibition Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matter had been on since 15, 2018 following series adjournment.

The victim, the court was told, resides with the convict’s family.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Yusuf Halilu, held that he had listened the argument the defence and prosecuting counsel, but the court must exercise its discretion in the matter.

Halilu said the discretion must be done judiciously.

“The world is changing, but unfortunately sexual assault has continued happen every day.

“Victims rape, sexual assault and other related offences are left wonder why their worth and privacy will be violated and away.

“The past is written body the victims; they carry it every single day.

The past sometimes feels like it might kill them, but indeed, it is a burden that is very heavy,” he said.

Justice Halilu, therefore, sentenced the convict 12 years without an option fine. (NAN)

