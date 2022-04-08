Man bags 12 months imprisonment for attempting to steal from Obasanjo

By Joy Akinsanya

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, to 12months imprisonment without option of fine for attempting to steal from ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

Sowemimo whose address was not provided pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of theft and causing breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olajumoke Somefun, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that convict is guilty as charged.

Prosecuting ASP Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that Sowemimo scaled the fence into the compound of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on April 1 with intent to steal.

He explained that immediately he jumped in, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.

The offence, he said, contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

