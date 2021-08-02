Man bags 1 year imprisonment for stealing railroad steel

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Ibrahim Shayin, to one year imprisonment for stealing railroad steel.

The Magistrate, Mary Adams, however, gave the convict an option to pay N20, 000 as fine.

The police charged Shayin with theft, contrary to section 270 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Isah Hassan told the court that Sgt. Christopher Adamu, attached to the Railway Police Station, Kafanchan, arrested the defendant on July 27.

Hassan said that the defendant was caught with stolen railroad steel, worth N20, 000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that when the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and begged the for leniency.

Shayin told the court that he stole the item with intention of selling it and get money to feed. (NAN)

