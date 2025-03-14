Man arraigned over alleged abduction of 13-year old girl

A 23 year old man Agene Gabriel has been arraigned

before an Uzo-Uwani Magistrate Court, holding in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State presided over by Chief Magistrate Samuel Audu.

He was arraigned on four-count charge bordering on alleged abduction and having unlawful carnal knowledge of the girl.

However there was a twist, when the clerk of the court after calling up the matter “this matter is Commissioner of Police vs Agene Gabriel”.

Audu at this point, directed all parties involved to come over to his chamber.He immediately stood up and the parties involved followed him to his chamber.

Briefing newsman immediately after the closed door arraignment in the magistrate chamber, Mr Francis Akaugwu, the uncle of 13-year old girl expressed concern why the accused arraignment should be done in the magistrate’s chamber instead of the open court

He said Gabriel, the accused was charged with a four-count charge on bordering on abduction and having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

Akaugwu said that Gabriel pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him prompting his defence council to apply for his bail, which the magistrate adjoined to Thursday next week for consideration of the bail.

Also speaking to newsmen after the proceeding at the chamber the counsel to the accused Mr Kenneth Neneaya said that the magistrate moved the arraignment to his chamber because the 13-year old involved in the case is a minor and as such needed to be protected from the public.

“It’s the discretionary right of the court that this arraignment should be done in the magistrate chamber in order to protect the minor who is 13-year old girl.

“My client (Gabriel) pleaded not guilty of all the four count charges preferred against him by the Police Prosecuting Counsel, Asp. Obia Ebri

” The judge remanded the accused in Nsukka Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to March 20 to look into my application for the bail of my client,”he said .