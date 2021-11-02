Man Arraigned for N.9m Scam in Kadun

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, November 1, 2021 arraigned one Nuru Suleiman before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court for allegedly obtaining money by false pretence.

Nuru, allegedly obtained N950, 000 from the complainant as rent for a shop and the accessories in stock which he claimed belonged to him. The complainant discovered after payment that the claims were false and all efforts to recover his money proved futile.

The charge reads, “that you Nuru Suleiman “m” sometimes in May 2020 within the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court dishonestly received the sum of N 350,000 (Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) as rent from Mallam Kabir Jamo in respect of a shop located at Maradi Aliyu Shopping Complex, Alkali Road Kaduna when you falsely represented yourself as the rightful owner and which pretense you know to be false, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act”.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charge. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, Precious C. Onyeneho urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial. But the defence counsel, Aminu Hassan urged the court to admit his client to bail.

Justice Aliyu granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N350, 000.00 with one surety in like sum. Surety must be a person of means with a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The case has being adjourned till February 6, 2022 for hearing.

