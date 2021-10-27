Man Arraigned for Cybercrime in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on October 25, 2021 arraigned one Samson Samuel before a Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Darius Khobo for alleged cybercrime.

The defendant is alleged to be involved in identity theft and made false representation to victims, posing in one instance as a US Architectural Designer from Houston, Texas but currently running a degree programme in Spain.

Investigation also uncovered several fraudulent chats by the defendant on telegram and emails to purchase fake bitcoin software.

One of the charges reads: “That you Samson Samuel “m” sometimes in June, 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud had in your possession a fraudulent document containing false pretence to wit; “email correspondences” sent to one Queen Allen Queen wherein you represented yourself as one Samson Felix domiciled in Houston Texas which documents you knew contained false pretence and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the three counts when they were read to him.

Upon his not guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Nasiru Salele asked the court to fix a date for trial.

The defence counsel, I.K Anyalewechi thereafter sought the leave of the court to make an oral application for bail which the prosecution counsel did not oppose

.

Justice Khobo, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000.00) with one surety in like sum, who must be resident in Kaduna and has property with Certificate of Occupancy to be verified by the court registrar and EFCC.

The case has been adjourned till December 2, 2021 for trial.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...