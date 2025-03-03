Man apprehended for drugs, not for wearing dreadlocks – Police

The Police Command in Lagos State, has clarified that the man seen in a viral video being manhandled by police officers was arrested for alleged illegal possession of drugs,

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State, has clarified that the man seen in a viral video being manhandled by police officers was arrested for alleged illegal possession of drugs, not for wearing dreadlocks.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this clarification in a post on his X handle, @BenHundeyin, on Monday.

In the video, which began trending on social media, a voice could be heard claiming that the man was apprehended and assaulted for having dreadlocks and looking like a fraudster.

Responding to the video, Hundeyin dismissed the claim as false.

“The narrative is false, misleading, and malicious,” he said.

“The suspect was arrested at Bassey Street in the Egbeda area of Lagos State based on complaints from residents about the activities of young men abusing and selling drugs openly.

“The police responded and the young man was indeed caught with hard drugs.

“Due to his resistance and struggle, minimal force was used to subdue him, ” the spokeperson said.

According to the image maker, the suspect alongside others arrested will be prosecuted accordingly.(NAN)